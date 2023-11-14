PCB likely to sack entire set of foreign coaches after World Cup debacle: Report

With Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's captaincy hanging like a pendulum after post dismal performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, another report surfaced that the Pakistan Cricket Board may sack its entire group of foreign support staff members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn, team director Mickey Arthur, and batting coach Andrew Puttick will likely be released after the team's disappointing show in the World Cup 2023 in India, as per Pakistani news channel Samaa TV.

Apart from this, the report added that the PCB chief Zaka Ashraf is set to hold an emergency meeting with former captain Younis Khan on Tuesday and announce the decision, quoted HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Review meeting: The PCB members will review Pakistan's poor show in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup tournament, where Babar Azam-led Pakistan managed to win only four of their nine league fixtures. They failed to book a semi-final spot and finished fifth in the points table.

It is worth noting that this was the second ODI World Cup in a row where Pakistan failed to advance beyond the group stages. Also, in the 2015 World Cup, they were stopped in the quarter-finals.

Umar Gul to replace Morne Morkel: Earlier on 13 November, Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel quit. Pakistan had reshuffled their coaching staff earlier this year with Morkel, Arthur, Bradburn, and Puttick. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Babar Azam praises Indian hospitality: Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was happy with the love and support his team received in the host country.

The Pakistani skipper said, "To be honest - first I got a lot of love from India, a lot of support. Not only me, but the entire team. Of course, I was not able to get a good finish. My goal was to get a good finish in the batting. I didn't have a goal to score 50 or 100. The main thing was to make the winning team. The performance that helps the team, not my individual performance. I played slow, I played fast, depending on the situation. I play according to the situation and according to what my team needs."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.