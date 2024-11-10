PCB mulls legal options against BCCI after India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) conveyed them about BCCI’s decision to not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy that is set to take place next year. According to reports, the Indian cricket team hasn’t got a government clearance to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and BCCI has formally written to the ICC about the same.

Based on a Revsportz report, the PCB is likely to approach the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee against the BCCI. The Indian cricket board has been firm on its point of not sending their team to Pakistan due to security reasons.

Advertisement

As a result, there has been a massive standoff between PCB and BCCI in recent times. A similar thing happened last year before the Asia Cup, thus forcing the PCB to adopt the hybrid model. While Pakistan hosted four games in the 2023 Asia Cup, the remaining nine games were played in Sri Lanka including the final.

India played all their games in Sri Lanka. For the Champions Trophy, the PCB doesn’t want a hybrid model. Earlier in 2018, PCB had filed a complaint against the BCCI to ICC Dispute Resolution Committee.

However, PCB was fined two million dollars as ICC through they didn't not have a proper case. However, things are different this time as PCB's legal team and the foreign ministry of Pakistan believe they have a strong case against BCCI because when Pakistan was awarded the ICC Champions Trophy in November 2021, there was no condition that it would be subject to India’s travelling to Pakistan for the tournament.

Advertisement

PCB also believes that in none of the ICC board meetings since November 2021 to October 2024, BCCI never hinted that they are not going to travel to Pakistan.