PSL moved to UAE as India–Pakistan tensions escalate, PCB cites player safety

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been moved to the United Arab Emirates amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. All the final eight matches of the league, which were due to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore, have been moved to the neighbouring country.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed in a statement that India had targeted the Rawalpindi cricket stadium in recent drone attacks inside Pakistan to disrupt the PSL. Naqvi cited this as the reason for moving the PSL to the UAE.

"...in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE," Naqvi said.

"As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the PSL," Naqvi added.

Notably, the Indian defence ministry has categorically stated that only Pakistan's air defence radars and systems were targeted after the neighbouring country attempted to attack 15 places in northern and western regions of India on Wednesday night.

Recently, there have been several reports of Pakistani players fearing for their safety after the Indian army launched Operation Sindoor to target terrorists across Pakistan. With tensions rising between the two countries and only a few matches left in the PSL, the Pakistan Board of Football Association has finally decided to take the tournament out of the country.

Meanwhile, the PCB hasn't released details of the remaining PSL fixtures, which it says will be announced in due course.

IPL match called off in Dharamshala: The news of PSL shifting to UAE comes just a day after the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off. The official explanation by the broadcasters was that there was a technical failure at the HPCA stadium. However, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal said in an interview that the 20 over clash was called off as a precautionary measure based on the red alert in Jammu.

He also told news agency PTI that IPL is on for now but it is evolving situation and BCCI hasn't received any directive from the government yet.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI.

