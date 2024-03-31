PCB ‘unanimously’ sacks Shaheen Shah Afridi, reappoints Babar Azam as white-ball captain
Babar Azam reinstated as Pakistan's ODI and T20 captain, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi who was sacked after losing 4-1 series. Azam had resigned post-ODI World Cup 2023 failure. PCB appointed him based on selection committee's unanimous recommendation.
Veteran Pakistani opener Babar Azam will once again don the captain's hat for the Pakistan cricket team in the ODI and T20 formats, taking over from pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Notably, Afridi was relieved of his duties as white ball captain after the pakistani team lost the recently concluded 5-match series 4-1.