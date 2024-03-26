IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's batting masterclass combined with Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror's finishing touches sealed a four-wicket win for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru on 25 March. During the match, Virat Kohli was seen in splits as he spotted Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger in the audience who is also the captain of the PBKS.

During PBKS's 18th over, the camera spotted Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger and showed it on the big screen. The picture that has gone viral on social media showed how the man had the same hair cut as Dhawan. What was next to watch was Virat Kohli's epic reaction on this. The star batter couldn't control his laughter who was fielding near the boundary line.

During the RCB vs PBKS match, Kohli also reached another milestone of registering his 100th T20 fifty-plus score, becoming the first Indian and overall only third player to do so. In the match, the 35-year-old was back at his vintage best following a disappointing game against Chennai Super Kings. He scored 77 runs in 49 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of over 157. In terms of most fifty-plus scores, above Virat are: West Indies batting great Chris Gayle (110 fifty-plus scores including 22 centuries) and Australian great David Warner (109 fifty-plus scores including eight centuries).

Speaking on losing yesterday's match, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that their side fell 15 to 20 runs short and Kohli's dropped catch contributed to their four-wicket defeat against the RCB. After the game, Dhawan opened up about their struggle in the powerplay and said, "It was a good game, we brought the game back and again we lost it. We scored 10-15 runs less, in the first six overs I played a bit slow. Those 10-15 runs cost us and the dropped catch as well. I am happy with my runs but I thought I could have played a bit more fast in the first six overs, that's the only thing I felt. We lost wickets as well, we lost two wickets continuously and that put pressure on us."

"Virat scored 70-odd runs and we dropped a catch of the class player, we paid the price. If we had taken that catch, the momentum would have come from the second ball. But we lost the momentum over there and then we paid the price for that," he added.

