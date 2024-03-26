PCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Was that Shikhar Dhawan? Virat Kohli couldn't stop laughing when he saw...
IPL 2024: RCB secured a four-wicket win against PBKS with Kohli's masterclass and Lomror-Karthik's finishing. Kohli spotted Dhawan's lookalike in the audience, causing a viral moment and laughter on the field.
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's batting masterclass combined with Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror's finishing touches sealed a four-wicket win for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru on 25 March. During the match, Virat Kohli was seen in splits as he spotted Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger in the audience who is also the captain of the PBKS.