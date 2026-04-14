'Pehli ball pe out karna tha': SRH's Praful Hinge explains his clinical first-ball trap for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sunrisers Hyderabad's debutant star bowler Praful Hinge has revealed his strategy to get rid of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the first match of the IPL against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday. While Sooryavanshi usually sends the bowlers packing on the first ball of their spell with a six, Hinge tilted the scales in his favour as he not only dismissed the southpaw on the first ball he bowled to him but also later revealed how he had planned that strategy in advance.

Praful Hinge's strategy to dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Hinge revealed his strategy to bowl a short ball to Sooryavanshi to get rid of him on the first delivery. The right-hand pacer even said that he had told 2-3 people that he would be dismissing Sooryavanshi on the first ball he bowls to him.

“I enjoyed Sooryavanshi's wicket because he is in form. Maine 2-3 logo ko bata ke rakha tha ki main isko pehli ball pe bouncer dalke out karunga. Mujhe bas isko out karna tha pehle ball pe. (I told 2-3 people that I would bowl a bouncer straight up to him and get his wicket. I just wanted to dismiss him on the opening ball),” Hinge told the broadcasters.

Hinge made his debut in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday and made a massive impact in the very first match as he took four wickets that broke the back of the Rajasthan Royals batting, dismissing star players like Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

After the match, Hinge said he had manifested his success since last year when he wrote about dominating inside the powerplay.

“I thought about it last year. I wrote it, that I would take four or five wickets in my opening match. I manifested about dominating the powerplay. I truly believe in the power of manifestation,” Hinge said.

“I started playing cricket at the age of 13. At that time, I didn't know much. When I was 13, I told my father that I wanted to join the club and play cricket. I want to dedicate this award to my family, who have made many sacrifices for me. "Varun Aaron bhai (bowling coach) helped me a lot,” he added.