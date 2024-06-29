'People like Virat...': Sourav Ganguly comments on King Kohli's poor form ahead of IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final
Both Sourav Ganguly and Naseer Hussain endorse Virat Kohli for the T20 World Cup final, praising his ability in crucial games and urging confidence in his batting. Ganguly compares Kohli to Tendulkar and Dravid.
Fomrer Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has backed veteran batsman Virat Kohli ahead of penultimate clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 between South Africa and India. Ganguly stated that Virat Kohli is once a generation player, putting him on the same league as a Sachin Tendulkar or Rahul Dravid.