Fomrer Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has backed veteran batsman Virat Kohli ahead of penultimate clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 between South Africa and India. Ganguly stated that Virat Kohli is once a generation player, putting him on the same league as a Sachin Tendulkar or Rahul Dravid.

Ganguly also stated that 3-4 games do not make Virat Kohli a weak player and one should not rule him out for the final clash against South Africa.

Speaking about Virat Kohli in a press conference, Ganguly said, "Don't even talk bout Virat Kohli. He's a once in a lifetime player. Virat should continue to open. He just had a World Cup of 700 runs seven months ago. He is human. Sometimes, he will also fail, and you have to accept it."

"Virat should continue to open. He just had a World Cup of 700 runs seven months ago… People like Kohli, (Sachin) Tendulkar, (Rahul) Dravid, they are institutions for Indian cricket. Three-four matches don't make them weaker players. Don't rule him out in the final tomorrow," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

Naseer Hussain backs Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup final: Not just Sourav Ganguly, former England skipper Naseer Hussain has also come out in support of Virat Kohli suggesting that the veteran player always performs in big matches.

Hussain said, "I mean you go back to the game against Pakistan at the MCG, India were floundering. Who was there at the end? Smashing. That's the biggest game of all time for the Indians. India, Pakistan, you know. So he is always there in big matches," Nasser said.

Hussain also suggested that there should be no doubts about Kohli as a player and the veteran batter suffered early on owing to issues with the New York pitch.

"I personally and others will disagree because you want to set the tone throughout the team. I personally think Virat Kohli should bat like he's batted over the last decade. He's got a strike rate of 138. He can be the glue, the rot, you know, they all bat around, and they all come in playing their shots. You cannot doubt Kohli as a player. You cannot doubt him in a big match. He has suffered because of that New York pitch because he had a brilliant IPL," Hussain added.

