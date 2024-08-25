‘People will make fun of you…’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary offers word of advice to Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan

Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary in a recent interaction opened up on his thoughts about senior Pakistan player and wicketkeeper Mohammaz Rizwan, stating that the player appeals a lot and jumps like a pigeon. Chaudhary also stated that with technology evolving to such an extent, players only invite social media trolling by appealing on every ball.

Chaudhary was speaking on the YouTube show ‘2 Sloggers’ where he was questioned if he ever umpired in a match with Pakistan' Mohammaz Rizwan and while the Umprire did not recognize Rizwan instantly he did later went on to elaborate on an Asia Cup encounter.

Speaking on the 2 Sloggers show, Chaudhary said, “He appeals a lot. I even told my fellow umpire to stay aware. Har ball pe chillata hai (He keeps shouting on every ball). Isn't he the one who puts something like a lipstick? He keeps jumping like a pigeon. See, fact is a good umpire knows who is a good keeper. If the umpire is good, these keepers are losers. Aur itna technology aa gaya hai, kyun apna beizatti karwa rahein ho? Ulta seedha nikla jayega, toh log aap hi ka mazak udayenge (When technology has eveolved so much, why do you have to make yourself look bad? People tend to make fun of such things),”

Rizwan's valiant effort against Bangladesh: Mohammad Rizwan is currently part of Pakistan's setup, playing against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi International Stadium. Rizwan played a crucial role in leading Pakistan's revival act during the 2nd day of the 1st Test Match with a 171-run knock (off 239 balls), taking his side from a precarious position of 16/3 at one stage to declaring the innings at 448.