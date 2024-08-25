‘People will make fun of you…’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary offers word of advice to Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan

Umpire Anil Chaudhary in a recent interaction said that Mohammad Rizwan appeals excessively, jumps around, and wears what looks like lipstick. Good umpires can spot good keepers. With advanced technology, mistakes lead to ridicule.

Livemint
Updated25 Aug 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.(AFP)

Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary in a recent interaction opened up on his thoughts about senior Pakistan player and wicketkeeper Mohammaz Rizwan, stating that the player appeals a lot and jumps like a pigeon. Chaudhary also stated that with technology evolving to such an extent, players only invite social media trolling by appealing on every ball.

Also Read | Mohammad Rizwan throws bat at Babar Azam, video goes viral

Chaudhary was speaking on the YouTube show ‘2 Sloggers’ where he was questioned if he ever umpired in a match with Pakistan' Mohammaz Rizwan and while the Umprire did not recognize Rizwan instantly he did later went on to elaborate on an Asia Cup encounter.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s jersey, MS Dhoni’s bat sold at KL Rahul’s Cricket for Charity

Speaking on the 2 Sloggers show, Chaudhary said, “He appeals a lot. I even told my fellow umpire to stay aware. Har ball pe chillata hai (He keeps shouting on every ball). Isn't he the one who puts something like a lipstick? He keeps jumping like a pigeon. See, fact is a good umpire knows who is a good keeper. If the umpire is good, these keepers are losers. Aur itna technology aa gaya hai, kyun apna beizatti karwa rahein ho? Ulta seedha nikla jayega, toh log aap hi ka mazak udayenge (When technology has eveolved so much, why do you have to make yourself look bad? People tend to make fun of such things),”

Rizwan's valiant effort against Bangladesh:

Mohammad Rizwan is currently part of Pakistan's setup, playing against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi International Stadium. Rizwan played a crucial role in leading Pakistan's revival act during the 2nd day of the 1st Test Match with a 171-run knock (off 239 balls), taking his side from a precarious position of 16/3 at one stage to declaring the innings at 448.

 

Also Read | Babar, Rizwan get ultimatum from ex-Pak skipper post T20 WC disaster, says this

Rizwan put on a 240-run partnership with Saud Shakeel to help his team mount a strong comeback. When Shakeel was eventually dismissed with his team on 354, Rizwan worked with Agha Salman and Shaheen Afridi to take Pakistan closer to the 450-run mark.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 09:37 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket News‘People will make fun of you…’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary offers word of advice to Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue