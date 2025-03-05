Perplexity announces ‘contest’ for Champions Trophy 2025 final, prize money of ₹1 crore promised

Following India's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals against Australia on Tuesday, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced a “contest” for the finals of the cricket tournament. He also promised the winner a prize of at least ₹1 crore.

In a post on X, Srinivas said, “Now that India is in the final, Perplexity will run a contest for the final as promised. Prize will be at least 1 crore. Maybe even more.”

He did not provide any details about this contest and has asked followers to stay tuned.

However, Perplexity, a conversational artificial intelligence platform, suggested that the contest is likely to involve using the Perplexity AI app during the cricket match, similar to their previous "Million Dollar Question" campaign during the Super Bowl.

As netizens flooded the comment section with questions about the contest, a social media user suggested Srinivas change Perplexity's icon to the Indian flag for Indian users if India wins. “If India wins the final, change the Perplexity icon to the Indian flag for Indian users,” the user said.

India vs Australia Match Result India won the semi-final against Australia, scoring 267 with four wickets and 11 balls remaining on Tuesday, despite Australia's given target of 265 runs in the first innings of the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final.

“This game is all about pressure. If you go deep into the game, the opposition usually gives in. It is important to control your impulses,” said Virat Kohli, the player of the match.

Virat Kohli scored 84 runs, while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul contributed with 45 and 42 not out, respectively, as India beat Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on March 3. This win marks India's entry to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Finals where the country will face either South Africa or New Zealand.