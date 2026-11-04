Perth Scorchers land 8 Networks in the telco’s first sporting partnership ahead of WBBL and BBL

Perth Scorchers have secured a new commercial partner, naming 8 Networks as their Official Telecommunications, Mobile and Internet Partner for the next two years. The deal is the telco’s first sporting partnership and comes just before the start of the Women’s Big Bash League and Big Bash League seasons.

What does the partnership involve? 8 Networks will connect with Scorchers members and supporters throughout the summer, both at the ground and online. The company offers 5G SIM-only mobile plans that run on the Telstra Wholesale Mobile Network, along with NBN home internet services. There are no lock-in contracts, set-up fees or surcharges, and customers can reach a dedicated concierge team by phone or WhatsApp.

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What did Perth Scorchers say about the deal? General Manager Kade Harvey welcomed the partnership. “We’re delighted to welcome 8 NETWORKS to the Scorchers family ahead of what promises to be an excitingBBL season,” he said. He noted the shared Western Australian focus. “As a proudly Western Australian organisation, 8 NETWORKS shares our commitment to community, innovation and delivering exceptional experiences for people across the state. We look forward to working together over the next two years.”

Why did 8 Networks choose the Perth Scorchers? Co-founder Tayyab Qaiser said the club was the clear choice for the company’s first sports deal. “We went straight to the champions,” he said. “The Scorchers are the most successful club in Big Bash history, and every summer they bring Aussies together. Keeping people connected is what we do, so it’s a natural fit. We’re proud to back a Club with such a passionate fan base.”

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How does 8 Networks plan to stand out? Co-founder Treesha Sangha said the partnership lets the company show more people a simpler approach to phone and internet services. “The big telcos made phone and internet complicated. We set out to make it simple,” she said. “Like the Scorchers, we compete with the biggest names in the game, and we do it by putting our customers first, with concierge support and a straightforward experience every step of the way. When our customers need help, they get a real person, not a call centre queue. That’s the experience we can’t wait to share with Scorchers fans this summer.”