Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, WBBL: From batting flop to match winner - Sophie Devine's 4 wickets leads PSW to win

Having put on a flop show with the bat, Sophie Devine lived up to the expectations with the ball as the New Zealand all-rounder picked up four wickets to help Perth Scorchers to a 15-run win in a low-scoring Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2026 encounter against Melbourne Stars on Monday at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

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The win also propelled Perth Scorchers into the top two with four points from two games, on level with two Sydney-based franchises - Sixers and Thunders. Melbourne Stars are fifth with two points from three games.

Coming after a match-winning 47 not out against Melbourne Renegades in the last game Devine could manage only 11 off 13 balls at no.3 after sent to bat. Earlier, Perth Scorchers were off to a not so good start with both the openers Katie Mack (12) and Beth Mooney (17) falling early.

Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals for Perth Scorchers before Chloe Ainsworth (16), Alana King (18) and Lilly Mills (13) added some runs, reaching 124/9 in 20 overs. For Melbourne Stars, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Hay and Maisy Gibson, all took two wickets each.

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Perth Scorchers' fiery start with ball With just a mere total to defend, Perth Scorchers needed a fiery start with the ball. Ainsworth started with a first-ball wicket, as Rhys McKenna edged behind to Mooney. That wicket really gave Perth Scorchers the momentum as Devine removed Amy Jones and Annabel Sutherland, both in the fourth over. Left-arm spinner Alana King got the better of Naomi Stalenberg before Devine removed Dean to break the opposition backbone.

Melbourne Stars couldn't recover from that breakdown as King and Devine added three more wickets together. Captain Meg Lanning fought a lone battle with 41, but lacked support from the other end. In the end, Melbourne Stars were all out for 109 in 18.1 overs. In the end, Devine finished with 4/19 while King had 3/17 from their respective four overs.

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Sophie Devine's international career Having made her New Zealand debut in 2006, Devine retired from international cricket earlier this year, post the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, thus ending a 20-year-career. She had earlier retired from ODIs following the 50-over World Cup in 2025 in India.

Regarded as one of the stalwarts in women's cricket in New Zealand, Devine represented the national team in 159 ODIs, scoring 4279 runs, which included nine hundreds and 18 half-centuries. In the shortest format, Devine played 158 games, for 3817 runs with one hundred to her name.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in