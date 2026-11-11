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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Sophie Devine steps in for injured Beth Mooney as unbeaten hosts need 160 in WBBL

The Perth Scorchers have won all four of their matches and are looking for a fifth straight win. Sydney Thunder have two wins from four and come in on a two-match losing streak.

Aachal Maniyar
Published11 Nov 2026, 03:31 PM IST
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Sophie Devine back as captain with Beth Mooney injured
Sophie Devine back as captain with Beth Mooney injured(WBBL/X)
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Perth Scorchers need 160 to keep their unbeaten start to WBBL|12 going after Sydney Thunder made 159/5 in the 18th match of the season at the WACA Ground in Perth on Wednesday. Sophie Devine led the hosts in place of the injured Beth Mooney.

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Why is Sophie Devine captaining Perth Scorchers?

Beth Mooney was ruled out before the game due to quad tightness. The Scorchers named Sophie Devine as captain in their 13-player squad and brought in experienced seamer Taneale Peschel.

Devine has done the job before. She led the Scorchers in earlier seasons and handed the captaincy to Mooney ahead of this campaign. She also comes into the game in strong form, having hit 55 off 24 balls with a 21-ball fifty and taken 2/18 against the Melbourne Stars on Sunday.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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