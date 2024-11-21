Perth weather forecast for India vs Australia 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport in Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener?

Australia and India occupy the first two spots in the World Test Championship (WTC) table.  

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins (L) and his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth.
Australia captain Pat Cummins (L) and his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth.(AFP)

The build up to the first Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Perth, has been impacted by unusual rains and is expected to play a part in the opening day on Friday (November 22). With the World Test Championship (WTC) final spots at stake, the outcome of BGT will be crucial for both Australia and India.

The sky wore a gloomy look on the eve of the first Test on Thursday, something which both the camps will take into consideration while walking for the coin toss on Friday morning. With the playing strip not getting much sunlight as it should have gotten, toss will play a crucial role in shaping up the dynamics of the first Test.

Also Read | Is Shami returning for BGT? Here’s what Bumrah says before IND vs AUS 1st Test

According to AccuWeather, there are 20 per cent chances of rain on Thursday afternoon, a heavy shower is expected at around 11 PM local time on the same day. If that's the case, it will leave the playing conditions damp on the Day 1 morning, thus making it challenging for batters.

However, on Friday, the weather is expected to stay mostly sunny with just 20 per cent chances of precipitation. Apart from the first day, the forecast for remaining four days looks perfect.

Also Read | IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins wary of Indian challenge in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS 1st Test pitch report

The pitch at the Optus Stadium will offer pace and bounce. WACA head curator Isaac McDonald on Wednesday said the strip is likely to retain moisture come match day, because of rains in the buildup to the game, thus effectively ruling out the possibility of major deterioration over the course of five days.

The weather will play a pivotal role for the fast bowlers from both sides. While India are likely to go with the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep as the spciallist fast bowlers, uncapped seaming all-rounder Nitish Reddy might add to India's fourth fast bowling option. 

On the other hand, Australia will rely on their experienced pace attack which consists of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Mitchell Marsh adds to Australia's fourth pace option.

 

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPerth weather forecast for India vs Australia 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport in Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener?

