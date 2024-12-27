Pitch invader with ’Free Ukraine’ T-shirt hugs Virat Kohli; MCG security in question during IND vs AUS 4th Test | Watch

The security at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) came under question after a pitch invader broke into the stadium during play on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and Australia. With a 'Free Ukraine' slogan on his T-shirt, the intruder first went for India captain Rohit Sharma. But he diverted his attention to Virat Kohli.

Dramatically, the invader wrapped his arm on Kohli's shoulders. The former India skipper too wrapped his arm around the fan before the security personnel came into play and escorted the intruder off the field. Play was halted for a brief moment.

Kohli has been the talking point in this Test match since the opening day after his physical collision and confrontation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas. Following the incident, Kohli was booed by the crowd which the Indian stalwart defiantly responded.

In fact, Kohli has also been fined 20 per cent of his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and also handed one demerit point.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been dubbed as 'clown' by the Australian media, following the Konstas incident. Specifically, Australian newspaper 'The West Australian' had a headline reading ‘Clown Kohli’ with a picture of the Indian batter with a clown's nose.

“Indian sook slammed for pathetic bump in teen's dream Test debut,” read the article. Notably, the word ‘sook’ is used for a cowardly person in the Tasmanian region.

Virat Kohli's record at MCG MCG has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli. He has played three Tests at the iconic venue before the ongoing game, scoring 316 runs, including a 169 in 2014. Not only Tests, Kohli's match-winning knock of 82 not out against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at MCG will also be highly remembered. Before the start of the fourth Test, Kohli had scored a total of 126 runs in three matches including a ton in Perth.