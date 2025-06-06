Piyush Chawla, IPL third highest wicket taker, announces retirement from all forms of cricket

One of India's finest spinners, Piyush Chawla announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday afternoon. He announced his decision by releasing an official statement on Instagram.

Sharing the statement on Instagram, Piyush Chawla wrote, “Closing this chapter with Gratitude !! Retiring from all formats of the game, thank you, everyone, for your support throughout this beautiful journey.”

In the statement on Instagram, Piyush Chawla wrote, “After more than two decades on the field, the time has come to bid adieu to the beautiful game. From representing India at the highest level to being part of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup squads, every moment in this incredible journey has been nothing short of a blessing. These memories will forever remain etched in my heart. A heartfelt thank you to the IPL franchises who placed their trust in me - Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians."

"The Indian Premier League has been a truly special chapter in my career, and I have cherished every moment playing in it. A special mention to my late father, whose belief in me lit the path I walked. Without him, this journey would never have been possible. Today is a deeply emotional day for me as I officially announce my retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket. Though I step away from the crease, cricket will always live within me. I now look forward to embarking on a new journey, carrying with me the spirit and lessons of this beautiful game," he added.

Chawla made his debut in competitive cricket at 15, and he also represented India U19 and Uttar Pradesh U22. He then made his first-class debut at 17.

Piyush Chawla stats: Piyush Chawla played three Test matches in his entire career between 2006-12, where he took 7 wickets and his best bowling record is 4/69.

He also played 25 ODI matches between 2007-11 and picked 32 wickets. His best bowling record is 4/23 at an economy of 5.10.

In 7 T20Is between 2010-12, Chawla took 4 wickets.

Chawla last played for India in December 2012 when he played against England in a T20I match in Mumbai.

However, his best figure came in the Indian Premier League between 2008-24. During this long span of IPL career, he represented franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

He played 192 IPL matches and picked 192 wickets, making him the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. His best record in IPL is 4/17.