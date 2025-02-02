Mohammed Siraj should come in place of Jasprit Bumrah, in case the latter doesn't get fit in time for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, felt former India cricketer Piyush Chawla. Jasprit Bumrah, India premier pacer across formats, has been advised five weeks of rest, after the 30-year-old suffered a back injury during the fifth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Although Jasprit Bumrah batted in the Indian second innings in Sydney, but India decided to rest their Kohinoor as a precautionary measure for the Champions Trophy, starting next month in Dubai and Pakistan. The pacer is scheduled to have his second round of scans on February first week, the details of which is yet to come out.

Chawla felt Jasprit Bumrah is like a fixed deposit for the Indian team. “Over the years, Mohammed Siraj has performed well in ODIs for India. So, I think Siraj might walk in if Bumrah doesn't get fit on time,” Chawla told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Harfun.

“If Bumrah's doesn't get fit on time, it will be a massive blow for India because a lot depends on a bowler of his caliber. You have 10 overs in FD (fixed deposit), he (Bumrah) is that kind of a bowler,” he added. India have named Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy squad his participation is subject to fitness.

Mohammed Siraj, who has been the highest wicket-taking pacer for India in 2023 with 44 scalps, was the surprise inclusion from Men in Blue's 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Following his omission, Mohammed Siraj played Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad.

Chawla opined why the likes of Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh doesn't fit as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement. Mohammed Shami is coming back after a long time, Arshdeep Singh hasn't played much one-dayers, but Siraj has been playing non-stop cricket for a long time. So, without Bumrah, there will be an impact," he added.

India's trump card at Champions Trophy? Before the Champions Trophy, India will play three ODIs against England at home as a preparation ahead of the mega event. Asked who would be India's trump card in the Champions Trophy in Dubai, Chawla named not one but four players.

“In ODIs 11-40 overs phase is very important and you need to take wickets in that period. In that period, I see Kuldeep Yadav as the most potent weapon to take wickets. He is also coming back from injury. And you have the top three - Rohit, Shubman and Virat,” he said.