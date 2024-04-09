Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury, Sunrisers Hyderabad replaces him with...
IPL 2024: Twenty-two year old Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has been chosen to replace Sunrisers Hyderabad legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to chronic heel pain in his left foot, ESPNcricinfo reported on Tuesday.