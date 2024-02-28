'Play Ranji semifinal and...': BCCI mulls release of Rajat Patidar from India squad, may bring back KL Rahul
In the ongoing Test series against England, Rajat Patidar, in his six innings has not been able to utilise the chances. His his highest score is 32 and he has already registered two ducks.
Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, the BCCI selection committee and the Indian team management led by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are in a fix about a couple of players, reported Hindustan Times.
