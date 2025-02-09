Play stops at Barabati Stadium during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI after floodlights play hide and seek in Cuttack: Viral video

Play stopped twice at Barabati Stadium on Sunday during the second ODI between India and England after one of the floodlights played hide and seek. The incident initially took place after the sixth over when the floodlights in one of the poles started flickering. Things normalised soon as Shubman Gill faced Saqib Mahmood in the first ball of the seventh over before it went off completely this time.

The stoppage clearly frustrated the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as it disrupted their momentum. The players waited for a little in the middle before Rohit Sharma walked up to the umpire and had a chat. The break didn't dampen the spirits of the Indian players as they had a light-hearted chat in the dugout while also waiting for the game to start.

Earlier, chasing 305 runs to win, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a solid start. While Shubman Gill played the second fiddle, the Indian captain became the aggressor as the right-hander went brutal against the likes of Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood.

In fact, Rohit Sharma smashed three sixes in his 18-ball 29 and also went past West Indies' Chris Gayle in the list of most sixes in ODIs. Rohit Sharma currently has 332 hits to his name. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi leads the chart with 351 sixes.

India were 48/0 in 6.1 overs when play got stopped. However, play finally resumed after a close to 30-minute delay. Meanwhile, half-centuries from Ben Duckett (65 off 56 balls) and Joe Root (69 off 72 balls) helped England post 304 all out after opting to bat first.

Ravindra Jadeja - India's lone star Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja continued his stranglehold over English batters with brilliant figures of 3/35 as cruial breakthroughs on a good batting surface prevented England from a big score.

At 200/3 in 35 overs, England seemed on course for a 330-plus total, but Ravindra Jadeja’s disciplined bowling stifled their momentum, denying them the extra 15-20 runs.