'Play with Virat Kohli's ego, call him choker': Former England star's advice for Ben Stokes and Co.
Former England cricketer Monty Panesar advises Ben Stokes and Co to engage in mind games with Kohli and play with his ego. Panesar suggests taunting Kohli with the line 'chokers'.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India are all set to take on England in the 5-match Test series starting in Hyderabad next week. As usual, India will be relying on Virat Kohli to bring stability to the Indian middle order.
