'Players known for stepping up in knockouts': AB de Villiers on MIs performance in Eliminator

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): After the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), former South Africa captain AB de Villiers reflected on the Hardik Pandya-led side's clinical knockout performance in the Eliminator of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

A brilliant half-century by Sai Sudharsan and his partnership with Washington Sundar went in vain as fine death bowling effort from the five-time champions helped the Blue and Gold franchise eliminate the 2022 champions from the competition with a 20-run win at Mullanpur on Friday.

With this win, MI will now play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on June 1 for a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3.

Speaking on MI's victory on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert AB de Villiers said, "The players known for stepping up in knockouts faced their fears and delivered. No one gave GT a chance at the halfway mark, but MI held their nerve - especially Jasprit Bumrah, who just keeps delivering in the big moments. A key turning point was Sai Sudharsan's dismissal. He'd nailed that shot all season, but it didn't come off when it mattered most. Everything seemed to go wrong for GT - dropped catches, hit wickets, chaotic moments - yet they still made it a contest."

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and elected to bat first. They started off with a bang, with Jonny Bairstow (47 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma taking on pacers really well. Rohit went on to score his third fifty in IPL knockouts, making 81 in just 50 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. He also completed his 7,000 IPL runs, becoming the second batter to do so.

Fine cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (33 in 20 balls, with a four and three sixes), Tilak Varma (25 in 11 balls, with three sixes) and Hardik Pandya (22* in nine balls, with three sixes) took MI to 228/5.

Sai Kishore (2/42) and Prasidh Krishna (2/53) were the top bowlers for GT.

In the run chase, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early. However, Sai Sudharsan (80 in 49 balls, with 10 fours and a six) stitched half-century partnerships with Kusal Mendis (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (48 in 24 balls, with five fours and three sixes), keeping GT ahead of the required rate. However, some fine death bowling prevented them from winning as MI restricted GT to 208/6 in 20 overs.

Trent Boult (2/56) was the top bowler for MI. Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar and Mitchell Santner got one each.