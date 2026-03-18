‘Players who have signed…’: What did PCB say after Australia warned players over Pakistan travel for PSL 2026?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday responded for the first time after the Australian government warned its players to avoid the city of Peshawar ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. Despite rising tensions across the Gulf region and along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the PCB has confirmed PSL 2026 will proceed, featuring a sizeable number of international cricketers.

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Concerns for overseas players surfaced after reports of more than 400 deaths in recent airstrikes in Kabul. Not only has this added to the uncertainty, but it could also influence plans for more than 40 non-Pakistan stars who have signed the dotted lines.

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According to a PTI report, the PCB brushed aside reports that Australian players were reluctant to travel to Pakistan for PSL 2026 due to the ongoing tensions.

“All travel arrangements and plans are in place, and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week,” PTI quoted a source.

Earlier, Australian media outlet CODE Sports reported that the government had informed players and support staff about the potential risks of travelling to Pakistan, despite Cricket Australia giving them clearance. The government specifically advised players to avoid Peshawar, which remains under a “do not travel” advisory due to the instability along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Peshawar will host just one game in PSL 2026.

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Complete list of overseas players in PSL 2026

Team Full list of players Islamabad United Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (both New Zealand), Max Bryant (Australia), Andries Gous (USA), Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal), Richard Gleeson (England) Peshawar Zalmi Aaron Hardie (Australia), Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), James Vince (England), Nahid Rana (Bangladesh). Quetta Gladiators Spencer Johnson, Ben McDermott, Samuel Harper (all Australia), Tom Curran (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Brett Hampton, Bevon Jacobs (both New Zealand) Lahore Qalandars Mustafizur Rahman, Pervez Hossain Emon (both Bangladesh), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Gudakesh Motie (West Indies), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) Sialkot Stallionz Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Peter Siddle, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaggy (all Australia), Tabraiz Shamsi, Delano Potgieter (both South Africa) Karachi Kings David Warner, Adam Zampa (Australia), Moeen Ali (England), Johnson Charles (West Indies), Mohammad Waseem, Khuizma bin Tanveer (both UAE) Rawalpindi Team: Jack Fraser-McGurk (Australia), Daryl Mitchell ( New Zealand), Sam Billings, Laurie Evans (England), Dian Forrester (South Africa), Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh) Hyderabad Kingsmen Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith (Australia), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka), Ottniel Baartman (South Africa), Shayan Jahangir, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam (all USA)

When is PSL 2026 starting? Meanwhile, the PSL 2026, which starts on 26 March, will have eight franchises for the first time in history. The final will be played on 3 May. Making his PSL debut, Australian Marnus Labuschagne has been entrusted with leadership duties after new entrants Hyderabad Kingsmen appointed him the captain for PSL 2026.

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Labuschagne is the third Australian captain in PSL 2026 after David Warner for Karachi Kings and Ashton Turner for Multan Sultans.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in