IPL 2025 resumption: What happens if rain washes out RCB vs KKR clash in Bengaluru? Explained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders kickstart Indian Premier League 2025 after an eight-day gap. RCB are in action for the first time since May 3 and are looking to seal a spot in the playoffs with a win against KKR. Defending champions KKR, on the other hand, need to win their two matches (RCB and SRH) and need massive favours from two of Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals.
Rain may have the final say in the crucial game between RCB and KKR. The excellent drainage system in Bengaluru allows the officials to start the game once the rain stops. However, if no play is possible in Bengaluru, the playoffs race will take a completely different route.
RCB can miss out the playoffs even if they get 1 point against KKR.
RCB - washout vs KKR, lose to SRH and LSG - Finish on 17 points
GT - beat CSK and LSG, lose to DC - Finish on 20 points
DC - beat PBKS and GT, lose to MI - Finish on 17 points
PBKS - beat RR, lose to DC and MI - Finish on 17 points
MI - beat DC and PBKS - Finish on 18 points
RCB may get eliminated from the race if they finish with a net run rate inferior to DC and PBKS.
KKR will get eliminated from the race if they fail to get two points against RCB.
Reason: KKR can reach 14 points and a maximum of 6 wins
Four teams (GT, RCB, PBKS, MI) have already reached 14 points. All those teams also have at least 7 wins.
Note: If two teams finish on level points, number of wins will be the first tiebreak. If number of wins are equal, NRR will be applied as the second tiebreak.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.