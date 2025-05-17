IPL 2025 resumption: What happens if rain washes out RCB vs KKR clash in Bengaluru? Explained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders kickstart Indian Premier League 2025 after an eight-day gap. RCB are in action for the first time since May 3 and are looking to seal a spot in the playoffs with a win against KKR. Defending champions KKR, on the other hand, need to win their two matches (RCB and SRH) and need massive favours from two of Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals.

Rain threatens RCB vs KKR game Rain may have the final say in the crucial game between RCB and KKR. The excellent drainage system in Bengaluru allows the officials to start the game once the rain stops. However, if no play is possible in Bengaluru, the playoffs race will take a completely different route.

RCB are not safe, yet RCB can miss out the playoffs even if they get 1 point against KKR.

Five teams ending on 17 or more points RCB - washout vs KKR, lose to SRH and LSG - Finish on 17 points

GT - beat CSK and LSG, lose to DC - Finish on 20 points

DC - beat PBKS and GT, lose to MI - Finish on 17 points

PBKS - beat RR, lose to DC and MI - Finish on 17 points

MI - beat DC and PBKS - Finish on 18 points

RCB may get eliminated from the race if they finish with a net run rate inferior to DC and PBKS.

End of the road for KKR KKR will get eliminated from the race if they fail to get two points against RCB.

Reason: KKR can reach 14 points and a maximum of 6 wins

Four teams (GT, RCB, PBKS, MI) have already reached 14 points. All those teams also have at least 7 wins.

Note: If two teams finish on level points, number of wins will be the first tiebreak. If number of wins are equal, NRR will be applied as the second tiebreak.