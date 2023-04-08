‘Please continue to captain CSK’, Pilot tells Dhoni during in-flight announcement | Video2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:27 PM IST
- The incident took place when the entire Chennai Super Kings team was flying to Mumbai for the 8 April IPL match against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at Wankhede stadium
Amid speculations that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not return to the position for Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024, a video has become viral on social media showing the captain of a airplane requesting the legendary player to continue helming the IPL team.
