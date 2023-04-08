Home / Sports / Cricket News /  ‘Please continue to captain CSK’, Pilot tells Dhoni during in-flight announcement | Video
Amid speculations that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not return to the position for Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024, a video has become viral on social media showing the captain of a airplane requesting the legendary player to continue helming the IPL team. 

Notably popular teams, CSK is ready to face off Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians in Mumbai Wankhede stadium. Rohit Sharma will like to get his act together both as a batter as well as skipper, when his star-studded Mumbai Indians take on an astute Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

The video was taken when the Chennai team was travelling to Mumbai for the 8 April. 

"Please continue to be a captain of CSK. I'm a huge fan of you, sir," the pilot said in a video that is going viral on social media.

See the video here

MI predicted XI vs CSK according to Hindustan Times

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera.

All-Rounders: Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.

CSK Predicted XI vs MI according to Hindustan Times

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and Middle Order: Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk)

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius

Pacers: Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, MI vs CSK?

The IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the MI vs CSK match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday(April 8).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, will be available on Jio Cinema.

