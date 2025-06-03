‘Please god, just once’: RCB fans seek divine help ahead of IPL 2025 final, visit temples, take holy dips | Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans are not ready to leave anything to chance this year and are seeking divine intervention for their favourite team to win the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

RCB have qualified for the Indian Premier League final thrice in the past, losing all three times in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

However, this year, the RCB fans have taken it upon themselves to bring some extra luck to Virat Kohli and his team, led by Rajat Patidar. Donning team jerseys, RCB fans are visiting temples, taking holy dips and performing special prayers in the name of star player Virat Kohli.

Fans have also flooded social media platforms with comments asking God to help RCB win. “Please, god, please, just once,” said a fan.

“Rcb ko jitwane me Bhagwan madad karna,” said another fan.

A fan said: “Dear GOD. Please be kind to RCB one last time.”

“The backhand team is more stronger than the on-field team,” a user quipped.

RCB will face PBKS today, June 3, in an attempt to end their title drought in the competition. Neither team has won a single IPL series in 18 years.

While the RCB was close three times, PBKS qualified for the final only once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab.

RCB stats Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the final. They finished the league stage in second spot with 19 points from 14 games before beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their berth in the final.

Virat Kohli has been RCB's go-to man with the bat this season, having accumulated 614 runs at an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.53 this season.

On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood has been their leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 11 games at an average of 15.80 and an economy of 8.30.

PBKS stats Punjab Kings topped the league stage with 19 points from 14 games and a better net run rate than RCB.

However, PBKS lost their Qualifier 1 game against RCB, which led to them facing Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 clash. They won by five wickets to secure their spot in the summit match.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been Punjab Kings' best batter this season with 603 runs at an average of 54.82 and a strike rate of 175.80. He also made a match-winning 41-ball 87 not out against MI in Qualifier 2 to help guide PBKS into the final.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been Punjab Kings' main man with the ball, having claimed 18 wickets in 16 games at an average of 26.55 and an economy of 8.79.

In terms of the head-to-head record between the sides, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have played each other 36 times, with both teams winning 18 times each.