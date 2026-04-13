'Pleased to deliver for team,' says Phil Salt after RCB win over MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): After winning the Player of the Match award, opener Phil Salt said he focuses on staying mentally balanced and impactful after delivering a sensational performance with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, RCB opener Salt admitted that consistency in T20 cricket comes with ups and downs and managing both is key to success at the highest level.

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"Honestly, I've got no idea myself. There are a few highs and a lot of lows, and you can't ride both of them. Just stay as even as you can, and I'm just pleased I could come out and put a performance in for the lads," Salt said.

He also spoke about his aggressive batting approach, particularly on batting-friendly surfaces, stressing the importance of maintaining pressure on the opposition throughout the innings.

"Yes, I'd say so. Some of these grounds aren't the most bowler-friendly, so you've got to keep the mentality that you're going to keep going at the opposition. And then do not forget your assets as a player. It's about being a match-winner, isn't it? I know I can't get runs every game; nobody can. But if I can be as impactful as possible, then I'm on the right path," he added.

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Salt further praised RCB's overall batting performance but noted that there was still room for improvement despite the big total posted by the side.

"Really well. And to be honest, we probably had a few more in the tank. I think, you know, in the second ten of our innings, they actually shut us down quite nicely at times. So, you know, promising signs for us as a batting unit. I think they bowled well then," he said.

RCB edged past MI by 18 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, powered by a dominant batting display and timely breakthroughs with the ball.

Batting first, RCB produced a near-perfect innings, posting a daunting 240/4 on the back of explosive knocks from Phil Salt (78 off 36), Virat Kohli (50 off 38), and skipper Rajat Patidar (53 off 20), followed by a late flourish from Tim David (34* off 16).

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RCB got off to a blistering start, with Salt and Kohli dominating the powerplay to reach 71/0 in six overs. Salt was particularly aggressive, smashing Mitchell Santner for 22 runs in an over and bringing up his half-century in just 25 balls. The duo stitched together a 120-run opening partnership in 10.5 overs, laying a solid foundation for a massive total.

After Salt's dismissal, Patidar took charge with a stunning counterattack, hammering a 17-ball fifty and adding a rapid 65-run stand with Kohli. RCB crossed 150 in just 12.1 overs and 200 in 16.5 overs, maintaining a relentless scoring rate throughout. Despite picking up wickets at intervals, MI bowlers failed to stem the flow of runs as David's late cameo pushed RCB to 240/4.

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In response, the Mumbai Indians began strongly in their chase of 241, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton racing to 62/0 in the power play. However, Rohit's hamstring injury forced him off the field early, disrupting MI's momentum.

RCB struck crucial blows through Suyash Sharma, who removed Rickelton (37) and Tilak Varma (1) in the same over, turning the tide. At 99/2 in 10 overs, MI were still in the hunt but under pressure from the rising required rate.

Further setbacks followed as Krunal Pandya dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (33), and Jacob Duffy removed skipper Hardik Pandya (40), who had briefly revived the chase with an aggressive innings. Rasikh Salam Dar then dismissed Naman Dhir, leaving MI struggling at 154/5.

Despite the collapse, Sherfane Rutherford kept MI in contention with a sensational unbeaten 71 off 31 balls, smashing nine sixes in a late assault. However, the target proved just out of reach as Mumbai finished at 222/5 in 20 overs.

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