PM Modi interacts with young cricketers at Chequers Estate during UK visit, gifts bat signed by WC-winning Indian team

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with young cricketers at Chequers Estate on Thursday during his visit to the United Kingdom. PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to the UK. With his British counterpart Keir Starmer by his side, Modi interacted with the budding cricketers at the Buckingham Street Cricket Hub in London.

Both Modi and Starmer interacted with the young kids and also exchanged India and England jerseys. PM Modi also gifted a bat signed by the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team to the young cricketers. “India and the UK are connected by a shared passion for cricket. At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs,” wrote PM Modi on X.

“Great to see sport fostering people-to-people ties between our nations. Also gave my young friends a bat signed by the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup. @Keir_Starmer,” he added. Not just meeting the young cricketers, Modi also described the India-UK ties using the cricket metaphor.

"For both of us, cricket is not a game but a passion and also a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be swing and a miss at times, but we play with a straight bat. We are committed to building high-sourcing and solid partnerships," Modi said in a joint press briefing with Starmer in Aylesbury, shortly after the two leaders formally concluded the long-awaited India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

India-UK FTA deal - All you need to know Meanwhile, India and the UK signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which starts next year and will see 99 per cent of Indian exports enter the United Kingdom duty-free, while reducing tariffs on British products such as cars and whisky.

The deal, which comes days ahead of the US moratorium on higher tariffs coming to an end, aims to double the USD 56 billion trade between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies by 2030.