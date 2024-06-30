PM Modi pays tribute to Rahul Dravid after T20 World Cup 2024 final win, ‘India is grateful…’
Rahul Dravid, usually calm in most situations, celebrated India's victory with the cricket team in an animated fashion. After India's T20 World Cup win against South Africa, PM Modi praised Dravid's coaching journey.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to India’s outgoing Head Coach Rahul Dravid. PM Modi’s message came after India snatched an incredible win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.