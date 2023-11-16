In the semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer both scored centuries while Mohammed Shami claimed seven wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the final on November 19, Rohit Sharma and the Men In Blue will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad under Rohit Sharma's leadership.

The Indian team was praised by many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are a few posts from political leaders:

“Congratulations to Team India! India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style. Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team. Best wishes for the Finals!" Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

"Today's Semi-Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!" PM Modi added.

“Enter into the final like a Boss. What an electrifying display of cricketing prowess. All the best for the showdown. Let's get the cup. #INDvsNZ" Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote congratulating the players.

"What a SUPERB SEMI-showdown, kept us all on the edge of our seats!!! Congratulations Team Bharat for sealing the semis in an absolute rollercoaster of a match against the Kiwis! You didn't just score the highest run in knockout matches, you delivered a knockout punch, sealing the semis with style! Now, it's time to gear up for the finals – bring on the adrenaline, #TeamBharat! Let's spin, swing, and smash our way to victory! The stadium's buzzing, the nation's rallying – united in the love of the game! Let's bring it home! Khelega Bharat…Khilega Bharat…Jeetega Bharat," union minister Anurag Thakur wrote.

“Well done, Team INDIA! Outstanding display of teamwork and skill throughout the game. Virat, congratulations on the incredible achievement. Bring it home boys!" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Team India.

“Congratulations, folks! Team India storms into the World Cup 2023 Final! ✨ Crushing it against New Zealand in the Semis, they're now eyeing ultimate glory. Each player is a star, and we're ready for the cricketing spectacle in the Final! 🏏 Luck be with you, Team India – Smash it! The cup's calling!" wrote Union Minister for Road Transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin congratulated the Indian cricket team for its big victory in November 15. "Every Indian batsman played well. I want to congratulate Virat Kohli and all the batsmen of our team. It was an outstanding performance overall. Mohammed Shami really played well. I hope India wins the World Cup," Azharuddin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

