Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking retirement announcement by comparing it to the mysterious carrom balls bowled by the off-spinner. Ashwin had decided to call it quits on his international career after the third Test between India and Australia and will no longer take part in the series.

“The announcement of your retirement from international cricket surprised fans in India and across the world. At a time when everyone was looking forward to many more off-breaks, you bowled a carrom ball that bowled everyone.” PM Modi wrote in a heartfelt letter to the off-spinner.

The Prime Minister also made a special mention of the leave by Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2022 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. He wrote, “Often people are remembered for some wonderful shot that they played. But you have the unique distinction of being remembered for both a shot and a leave in the legendary match of the WT20 in 2022. Your winning shot elicited great cheers. The way you left the ball before it, allowing it on its way to becoming a wide ball, showed your presence of mind.”

Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking retirement from Test cricket: The cricketing world was stunned when 37-year-old Ashwin announced his international retirement in the middle of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin had featured in the second match in Adelaide, but a defeat in that match meant the off-spinner had to make way for Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin himself admitted in his retirement announcement that there was still some cricket left in him, raising even more doubts as to why the off-spinner was retiring at this time.