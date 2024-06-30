PM Modi dials Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid in first interaction post-T20 World Cup victory
During a phone call, PM Modi congratulated skipper Rohit Sharma and the Indian Cricket Team for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024, also appreciating Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Jaspreet Bumrah's efforts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team over the phone on Sunday after they defeated South Africa by 7 runs to become the winners of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. During the interaction, PM Modi congratulated skipper Rhit Sharma for his magnificent captaincy and also appreciated the veteran batsman's T20 career.