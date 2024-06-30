Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team over the phone on Sunday after they defeated South Africa by 7 runs to become the winners of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. During the interaction, PM Modi congratulated skipper Rhit Sharma for his magnificent captaincy and also appreciated the veteran batsman's T20 career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister also praised Virat Kohli for his innings in the T20 World Cup final and his contribution to Indian cricket. Notably, both Virat and Rohit have decided to retire from the shortest format of the game after winning the T20 World Cup.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Hardik Pandya for his economical last over of the match, while praising the fielding skills of Suryakumar Yadav for taking the crucial catch off David Miller in the penultimate over of the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Modi also thanked head coach Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket. Dravid's tenure as India head coach came to a fruitful end with the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup and the BCCI will now have to find a new coach to take his place.

The Phone came hours after PM Modi posted a video message on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. In the message, PM Modi had thanked the Men in Blue on behlaf of 1.4 crore Indians for not only winning the World Cup but also the hearts of countrymen.

He said, “Congratulations on behalf of the whole nation to Team India for this grand victory. Today, 1.40 crore Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You all won the World Cup, but in all villages, streets and communities of India, you won the hearts of our countrymen." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were so many teams, but yet India was undefeated. This is not a small feat. You played every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side." the Prime Minister added.

