PM Modi to meet Rohit Sharma led-T20 World Cup 2024 champions at 11 am tomorrow in Delhi
According to details, the Board of Control for Cricket in India arranged a special flight of Air India on Wednesday, that landed in Barbados Airport, to bring back the T20 cricket World Cup champions.
With Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team bringing home the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy from Barbados on 4 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the men's team at 11 am on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.