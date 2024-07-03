With Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team bringing home the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy from Barbados on 4 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the men's team at 11 am on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

According to details, the Board of Control for Cricket in India arranged a special flight of Air India on Wednesday, that landed in Barbados Airport, to bring back the T20 cricket World Cup champions.

The players have found themselves stranded in the country due to airport closure amid Hurricane Beryl's impact.

Apart from the players, the special flight arranged by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah will also be carrying members of Indian media, who had gone to cover the tournament.

Following the T20 World Cup 2024 finals on 29 June, the Men in Blue were forced to stay confined inside their hotel rooms with the hurricane made landfall in Barbados on Sunday and a curfew was imposed for the safety of people. Also, the electricity and water supply were affected.

In the meantime, Rajya Sabha MP and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, "The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there (Barbados) are also coming on the same flight. The flight will land at Delhi airport tomorrow 6 am. The team will meet PM Modi at 11 am at the Prime Minister's residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai. There will be a roadshow from Nariman Point and later we will felicitate the players."

Among other developments, Maharashtra legislative council on 3 July passed a resolution to congratulate the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma for winning the T20 World Cup organised in the United States and West Indies. Deputy Chairperson of Council, Neelam Gorhe read out the resolution before it was passed.

India T20 World Cup 2024 champions:

Earlier on 29 June, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating the Aiden Markram-led South Africa at Barbados. This is India's second ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!