PM Modi's first reaction after India's victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup final: ‘Operation Sindoor on the games field’

Operation Sindoor on the games field, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his first reaction after India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup final.
“#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins!,” said the Prime Minister in a post on X.
Modi also congratulated cricketers.
Riding on Tilak Varma's incredible half-century, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets.
India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 and then chased down the target of 147 with two balls remaining.
Varma smashed an unbeaten 69 in 53 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed a breezy 22-ball 33 during a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Pakistan: 146 all out in 19.1 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 57, Fakhar Zaman 46; Kuldeep Yadav 4/30).
India: 150 for five in 19.4 overs (Tilak Varma 69 not out, Shivam Dube 33).
