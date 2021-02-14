Prime Minister Narendra Modi today got a "fleeting view" of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the second Test match between India and England is being played, during his visit to Chennai for inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in the city.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and shared a mesmerizing aerial picture of the Chepauk stadium and captioned the post, "Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai."

Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai. 🏏 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3fqWCgywhk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2021

In the ongoing second Test, Off-spinner R Ashwin returned yet another five-wicket haul as India bundled out England for 134 to take a huge first innings lead of 195 on the second day of the second Test, here on Sunday.

India had resumed at overnight score of 300 for six and managed 329 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, losing the remaining four wickets in quick time. Led by Ashwin (5/43) the Indian attack did a much better job than the first Test. Pacer Ishant Sharma (2/22) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/40) took two wickets apiece. Ben Foakes batted with determination to resists the India attack. He remained unbeaten at 42.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) and launched various projects and laid the foundation for several others in different sectors, including Railways, in Tamil Nadu, describing them as symbols of innovation and indigenous development.

The ₹3,770 crore Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension was among the completed projects launched by Modi, who also said the decade was going to belong to India, adding the entire world was looking at it with positivity.

