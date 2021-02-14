India had resumed at overnight score of 300 for six and managed 329 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, losing the remaining four wickets in quick time. Led by Ashwin (5/43) the Indian attack did a much better job than the first Test. Pacer Ishant Sharma (2/22) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/40) took two wickets apiece. Ben Foakes batted with determination to resists the India attack. He remained unbeaten at 42.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}