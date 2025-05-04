PM Narendra Modi cites Vaibhav Suryavanshi's example to motivate athletes at Khelo India Youth Games; watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated cited Bihar teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi to motivate the athletes at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) during the inauguration ceremony on Sunday. Unable to travel to Patna, Bihar for the inauguration, PM Modi addressed the ceremony virtually.

Advertisement

Suryavanshi has been in limelight after he became the youngest centurion in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently when he smashed a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans at 14 years and 32 days.

Also Read | Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi move out of Bihar for better opportunities?

In fact he was also the youngest T20 centurion in the world and also became the fastest Indian to score an IPL hundred, surpassing Yusuf Pathan. Motivating the young athletes from all over the country, PM Modi made sure he mentioned Suryavanshi name.

“We all have seen the outstanding performance of the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, in IPL. Vaiabhav has created such a big record at this young age. Behind his game, there is his labour for sure, but playing matches at different levels has also helped him,” he said during his inaugural address.

Advertisement

"It means 'jo jitna khelega, wo utna khilega (The more one plays, the more he will bloom)," he added.

Also Read | BCCI told to protect 14-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream start Bought for ₹1.1 crore, Rajasthan Royals opener Suryavanshi made his IPL debut replacing injured Sanju Samson. He smashed the first ball for a six on his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants. In five matches so far, the southpaw has scored 155 runs.

Advertisement

All about Khelo India Youth Games 2025 The KIYG 2025 will run from May 4 to 15 with some of the sports being held in Delhi too. Most of the sports will be held in Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Begusarai, but three events - shooting, gymnastics and track cycling - will be held in Delhi. Around 5000 participants are expected to compete.