’Exceptional game’: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Team India for victory over New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Published9 Mar 2025, 10:00 PM IST
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with India’s KL Rahul after hitting a four to win the Champions Trophy(REUTERS)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Proud PM Narendra Modi congratulates India on New Zealand win, saying that the team had made a ‘splendid display’ during the tournament.

In a post on X minutes after India won the ICC Champions Trophy for the third time ever, PM Modi congratulated the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma.

“An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display,” he said.

An elegant half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, fine knocks by Shreyas Iyer and fine spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

PM Modi congratulates India on ICC Champions Trophy win

Rohit Sharma's 76 runs off 83 balls helped India secure the win even when the team lost wickets in quick successions, with Virat Kohli scoring 1 run off 1 ball.

(This is a breaking news story, check back for updates)

First Published:9 Mar 2025, 10:00 PM IST
