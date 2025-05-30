PM Narendra Modi meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi & family at Patna airport after 14-year-old's IPL success; see photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Premier League's (IPL) 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at the Patna airport on Friday, the pictures of which was shared on social media. Suryavanshi became a household name after the 14-year-old's success at the top level of Indian cricket while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

PM Modi took to social media to share three pictures oh him with Suryavanshi and his family and wrote, “At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

PM Modi has been a big fan of Suyryavanshi ever since the teenager smashed a hundred in the ongoing IPL to become the youngest-ever centurion in the history of the tournament.