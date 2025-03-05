’Poetic justice’: Harsh Goenka, social media users mock Pakistan as India enter ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final

The skipper Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Steve Smith-led Australia by four wickets in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday. It is now official that the final of the event will be held outside the host country, Pakistan.

Following Pakistan's exit, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka took a swipe at Pakistan and wrote on X, "Neither is Pakistan in the final, nor is the final in Pakistan. Poetic justice?”

According to the hybrid formula agreed by Pakistan and the ICC, the final will now be played in Dubai instead of the Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan's Lahore. This has resulted in Indian fans trolling Pakistan on social media.

After India beat Australia, all thanks to Virat Kohli's 84 supported by KL Rahul's unbeaten 42 and Hardik Pandya's 28-run cameo, India became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy final for a third consecutive time.

The winner of the second semifinal, South Africa versus New Zealand, will play against India for the trophy final in Dubai on March 9.

Here are some social media memes: One wrote, “Gaddafi Stadium knocked out of the Champions Trophy.”

Another wrote, “So it's official: 23 Feb: Pakistan Champions Trophy Se bahar 4 March: Champions Trophy Pakistan Se bahar This Shot show how champion trophy is going far away from Pakistan.”

Another cricket fan wrote, “Champions Trophy 2025 - Pakistan - Host team Pakistan knocked out of the tournament by India in Dubai. - 3 matches washed out in their best stadiums. - 1 Semi-Final played outside Pakistan. - Now, the Final will also take place in Dubai instead of Pakistan. This has been a massive embarrassment and a huge monetary loss for #Pakistan. Host hoke bhi host nahi the!”

A user noted, “Champions Trophy is in Pakistan. But Pakistan is not in #ChampionsTrophy Final will be played in Pakistan. But Pakistan is not in Final. India is now in Final. So Final is not in Pakistan. 😂 Ajeeb dastaan hain ye...”

