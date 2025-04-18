Points Table IPL 2025: Mumbai steady at 7th spot, SRH woes continue; updated standings after MI vs SRH match

Five time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians are finally showing glimpses of their best self as they managed their second consecutive win by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite the win on Thursday, MI have continued to remain on the 7th position have SRH also struck on the 9th spot, meaning there is no change in the Points Table.

IPL 2025 Points Table: While both MI and SRH have retained the same position in the Points Table, there has been a change in their net run-rate. MI, now up 6 points, have increased their run-rate from +0.104 to +0.239. Meanwhile, SRH's net run-rate has changed slightly from -1.245 to -1.217.

As for the other teams, Delhi Capitals continue to reign supreme this season, closely followed by Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Ranking Teams Matches Played Won Lost Net Run rate Points 1 Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 +0.744 10 2 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 +1.081 8 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 +0.672 8 4 Punjab Kings 6 4 2 +0.172 8 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 +0.086 8 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 +0.547 6 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 +0.239 6 8 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 -0.714 4 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 -1.217 4 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 -1.276 4

MI hand SRH their 5th defeat this season: Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to put the visitors in to bat first. The SRH openers got off to an uncharacteristically slow start with Abhishek Sharma scoring just 40 runs off 28 balls and Travis Head scoring 28 runs off 29 balls. After the dismissal of two batsmen, SRH struggled in the middle order, but a flourish from Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Varma ensured that they put on a total of 162 runs.