Points Table IPL 2025: Mumbai steady at 7th spot, SRH woes continue; updated standings after MI vs SRH match

MI and SRH maintain their positions in the IPL 2025 Points Table, with MI's net run-rate improving significantly. Delhi Capitals lead, followed by Gujarat Titans and others. 

Livemint
Updated18 Apr 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Hardik Pandya led MI are now at the 7th spot in IPL Points Table
Hardik Pandya led MI are now at the 7th spot in IPL Points Table(PTI)

Five time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians are finally showing glimpses of their best self as they managed their second consecutive win by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite the win on Thursday, MI have continued to remain on the 7th position have SRH also struck on the 9th spot, meaning there is no change in the Points Table.

Also Read | MI vs SRH; Ryan Rickelton’s dismissal and a strange no ball call. Explained

IPL 2025 Points Table:

While both MI and SRH have retained the same position in the Points Table, there has been a change in their net run-rate. MI, now up 6 points, have increased their run-rate from +0.104 to +0.239. Meanwhile, SRH's net run-rate has changed slightly from -1.245 to -1.217.

As for the other teams, Delhi Capitals continue to reign supreme this season, closely followed by Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

RankingTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNet Run ratePoints
1Delhi Capitals651+0.74410
2Gujarat Titans642+1.0818
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru642+0.6728
4Punjab Kings642+0.1728
5Lucknow Super Giants743+0.0868
6Kolkata Knight Riders734+0.5476
7Mumbai Indians734+0.2396
8Rajasthan Royals725-0.7144
9Sunrisers Hyderabad725-1.2174
10Chennai Super Kings725-1.2764

MI hand SRH their 5th defeat this season: 

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to put the visitors in to bat first. The SRH openers got off to an uncharacteristically slow start with Abhishek Sharma scoring just 40 runs off 28 balls and Travis Head scoring 28 runs off 29 balls. After the dismissal of two batsmen, SRH struggled in the middle order, but a flourish from Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Varma ensured that they put on a total of 162 runs.

In reply, MI got off to a shaky start with opener Rohit Sharma out for 26 in the 4th over. The home side looked to be in trouble as they lost wicket after wicket, but in the end Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 21 off 17 balls to ensure the run chase didn't go awry.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPoints Table IPL 2025: Mumbai steady at 7th spot, SRH woes continue; updated standings after MI vs SRH match
MoreLess
First Published:18 Apr 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.