Pokhara Avengers vs Karnali Yaks: Canadian Yuvraj Samra lights up NPL 2026 with first hundred of the season

Canadian cricketer Yuvraj Samra, who became the youngest-ever centurion in the T20 World Cup history earlier this year, lit up the Nepal Premier League (NPL) on Monday, with a 42-ball hundred for Pokhara Avengers against Karnali Yaks at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Samra was playing his second match of the NPL 2026.
Playing in the NPL for the first time, Samra managed just 19 runs in the first match Chitwan Rhinos. But against Karnali Yaks, Samra was on dominating mood from the onset, reaching his fifty in just 23 balls. He needed 19 more deliveries to reach his maiden NPL hundred and first of the NPL 2026.
This was Samra's second hundred of 2026. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Samra scored a hundred against New Zealand in Chennai, becoming the youngest-ever centurion at 19 years and 141 days old. Samra was brutal in the ninth over smashing Jishan Alam for 2, 2, 6, 4, 4, 6, taking 24 runs.
Samra was eventually dismissed for 102 runs off 48 runs, studded with 10 fours and six sixes. It was not just about Samra. Besides Samra, Kushal Bhurtel scored 62 runs off 39 balls, with seven sixes. Pokhara Avengers captain Chamika Karunaratne contributed with 35 not out, thus leading his team to 217/3 in 20 overs.
In reply, Karnali Yaks were never in the chase. Pawan Sarraf top scored with 32, while Ariful Islam (24), Deepak Dumre (22) and captain Sompal Kami (21 not out) failed to get going. Bangladesh international Mahedi Hasan took three wickets while the likes of Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kushal Bhurtel and Bipin Khatri got two wickets apiece.
Karnali Yaks were all out for 154 in 18.3 overs.
This was Pokhara Avengers' maiden win of the season after four straight losses. But this victory won't do much to Pokhara Avengers as they have two more games to go with a maximum reach to 6 points. On the other hand, it was Karnali Yaks' third consecutive loss of the season.
Karnali Yaks started with two wins, but lost the plot to lose three games in a row. Lumbini Lions lead the table with seven points from five games, followed by Kathmandu Gorkhar and Sudur Paschim Royals, who both have six points each. Chitwan Rhinos are fourth with five points.