Pokhara Avengers vs Karnali Yaks: Canadian Yuvraj Samra lights up NPL 2026 with first hundred of the season

Canadian cricketer Yuvraj Samra, who became the youngest-ever centurion in the T20 World Cup history earlier this year, lit up the Nepal Premier League (NPL) on Monday, with a 42-ball hundred for Pokhara Avengers against Karnali Yaks at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Samra was playing his second match of the NPL 2026.

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Playing in the NPL for the first time, Samra managed just 19 runs in the first match Chitwan Rhinos. But against Karnali Yaks, Samra was on dominating mood from the onset, reaching his fifty in just 23 balls. He needed 19 more deliveries to reach his maiden NPL hundred and first of the NPL 2026.

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This was Samra's second hundred of 2026. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Samra scored a hundred against New Zealand in Chennai, becoming the youngest-ever centurion at 19 years and 141 days old. Samra was brutal in the ninth over smashing Jishan Alam for 2, 2, 6, 4, 4, 6, taking 24 runs.

Samra was eventually dismissed for 102 runs off 48 runs, studded with 10 fours and six sixes. It was not just about Samra. Besides Samra, Kushal Bhurtel scored 62 runs off 39 balls, with seven sixes. Pokhara Avengers captain Chamika Karunaratne contributed with 35 not out, thus leading his team to 217/3 in 20 overs.

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In reply, Karnali Yaks were never in the chase. Pawan Sarraf top scored with 32, while Ariful Islam (24), Deepak Dumre (22) and captain Sompal Kami (21 not out) failed to get going. Bangladesh international Mahedi Hasan took three wickets while the likes of Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kushal Bhurtel and Bipin Khatri got two wickets apiece.

Karnali Yaks were all out for 154 in 18.3 overs.

Pokhara Avengers register maiden win of NPL 2026 This was Pokhara Avengers' maiden win of the season after four straight losses. But this victory won't do much to Pokhara Avengers as they have two more games to go with a maximum reach to 6 points. On the other hand, it was Karnali Yaks' third consecutive loss of the season.

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Karnali Yaks started with two wins, but lost the plot to lose three games in a row. Lumbini Lions lead the table with seven points from five games, followed by Kathmandu Gorkhar and Sudur Paschim Royals, who both have six points each. Chitwan Rhinos are fourth with five points.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in