Amid the consecutive losses in the current Tata IPL 2023 season and poor performance in the previous season, Delhi Capital is mulling to cut down its coaching staff next season.

As per reports, the Delhi Capital's head coach Ricky Ponting's future looks uncertain and it will be examined at the end of the season. However, skipper David Warner, though scored some good runs had failed to win the matches for the squad.

If the team loses the sixth game against Punjab Kings on Thursday, they will become the first team to be out of play-off contention with half a dozen defeats.

Currently, DC coaching staff currently comprise of Sourav Ganguly as Director of Cricket, Ponting (head coach), James Hopes (assistant coach), Ajit Agarkar (assistant coach), Shane Watson (assistant coach), Pravin Amre (assistant coach), Biju George (assistant coach).

"Obviously, nothing will happen mid season but the poor result for two successive season will have it's share of repercussions when JSW and GMR, the two co-owners sit back and take stock of the season," PTI quoted a an IPL source tracking the franchise.

"So you will certainly not have this jumbo coaching staff next season for sure. There will be a few heads that might roll," the source added.

Untill 2021, the Delhi Capital were regularly qualifying for play offs for a few seasons. But losing Dhawan, Hetmyer, Stoinis, Rabada and Iyer in the IPL auction looked like a blow to the team.

With current team comprising of Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav and others, the sqaud doesn't look that bad. However, their performance had not been upto the mark.

It will be interesting to see now how DC makes changes in the batting and bowling lineup in the for the next game on April 20.