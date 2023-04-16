Post consecutive losses in IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals may opt for leaner coaching staff: Report2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:19 PM IST
- As per reports, the Delhi Capital's head coach Ricky Ponting's future looks uncertain and it will be examined at the end of the season.
Amid the consecutive losses in the current Tata IPL 2023 season and poor performance in the previous season, Delhi Capital is mulling to cut down its coaching staff next season.
