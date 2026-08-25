Prabath Jayasuriya becomes third player during IND vs SL 2nd Test in Colombo to get ICC sanction; what really happened?

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya became the third cricketer in the ongoing second Test against India to get an sanction from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The sanction came on Tuesday after the Sri Lankan off-spinner breached the ICC Code of Conduct.
Jayasuriya is the third player after India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando to face an ICC sanction. He has been officially handed a reprimand and one demerit point, which is Jayasuriya's first in two years.
Jayasuriya admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella.
Jayasuriya was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.
The incident occurred on the second day of the Test on Monday after Jayasuriya was dismissed with the final delivery of the day. The left-arm spinner struck the boundary wedges with his bat while walking back to the pavilion. He was dismissed for just two runs.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were reduced to 240/8 after Tea (at the time of writing) on day 3 of the second Test. India posted 503/9 declared in their first innings after centuries by Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who looked assured against both pace and spin, dragged a Ravindra Jadeja delivery onto his stumps for 80. Niroshan Dickwella followed soon afterwards for a third-ball duck, caught down the leg side off Mohammed Siraj to leave Sri Lanka in deeper trouble.
Sonal Dinusha, who posted a maiden Test hundred in the first Test in Galle, is nearing his second Test hundred, but had little support as wickets fell regularly at the other end.
India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Galle Test by 165 runs.