Prabath Jayasuriya becomes third player during IND vs SL 2nd Test in Colombo to get ICC sanction; what really happened?

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya became the third cricketer in the ongoing second Test against India to get an sanction from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The sanction came on Tuesday after the Sri Lankan off-spinner breached the ICC Code of Conduct.

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Jayasuriya is the third player after India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando to face an ICC sanction. He has been officially handed a reprimand and one demerit point, which is Jayasuriya's first in two years.

Jayasuriya admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella.

What did Prabath Jayasuriya do? Jayasuriya was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.

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The incident occurred on the second day of the Test on Monday after Jayasuriya was dismissed with the final delivery of the day. The left-arm spinner struck the boundary wedges with his bat while walking back to the pavilion. He was dismissed for just two runs.

India take full control over Sri Lanka Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were reduced to 240/8 after Tea (at the time of writing) on day 3 of the second Test. India posted 503/9 declared in their first innings after centuries by Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who looked assured against both pace and spin, dragged a Ravindra Jadeja delivery onto his stumps for 80. Niroshan Dickwella followed soon afterwards for a third-ball duck, caught down the leg side off Mohammed Siraj to leave Sri Lanka in deeper trouble.

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Sonal Dinusha, who posted a maiden Test hundred in the first Test in Galle, is nearing his second Test hundred, but had little support as wickets fell regularly at the other end.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Galle Test by 165 runs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in