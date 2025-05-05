Prabhsimran Singh's father undergoes dialysis thrice a week, only smiles when PBKS batter is on TV

Punjab Kings opening batsman Prabhsimran Singh is having a dream IPL season, scoring 437 in 11 matches so far at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 170. On a more personal note, the Punjab-born opener's father, Sardar Surjit Singh, is undergoing dialysis three times a week since both his kidneys are failing.

Prabhsimran Singh's father only smiles when he is on screen: In an interaction with the Times of India, Prabhsimran's uncle, Satwinderpal Singh said that his younger brother is going through a lot of pain and only time he smiles these days is when the Punjab Kings opener is on screen.

Speaking to TOI, Satwinderpal Singh said, "He is going through dialysis thrice a week. As an elder brother I can't see the pain he is enduring. I have to step out of the house when the doctors come home for the dialysis. Not a day has gone by that I have not prayed that it should not be my younger brother,"

"Before every Punjab Kings match, I carry him to the living room. We watch the match together, and every time the camera is on Simmu, he smiles. If Simmu scores, he keeps on smiling and laughing. In those moments, he forgets the pain he is in. If Simmu plays a rash shot, he shouts, 'khotte aaram naal khel (play sensibly).'" he added.

As it turns out, Prabhsimran had called his father on Monday to take an update on his health but was instead greeted with complaint on why he gave up his wicket while nearing a century. The PBKS batter was dismissed on a score of 91 during the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

"Simmu video called on Monday morning to take an update about Surjit. And my brother gave him back by saying why he threw away his wicket after getting so close to the hundred," Singh told the publication.

Prabhsimran Singh's performance in IPL 2025: Prabhsimran is currently the seventh-highest run-getter in IPL 2025 and the highest run-scorer for his side. Paired with Priyansh Arya at the top of the order, the Punjab Kings opener has stamped his authority in the tournament and instilled fear in the minds of the bowlers.