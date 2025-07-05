Prasidh Krishna brutally trolled after poor show with ball against England; ‘People say its expensive in Iceland, but…’

At a time when Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep received plaudits for their exploits in the ongoing second Test against England in Birmingham, India pacer Prasidh Krishna became the topic of sharp criticism from fans and experts for his wicketless spell at Edgbaston.

The Indian speedster bowled 13 overs without success and conceded 72 runs at an expensive economy of 5.53. That's not all. In the first innings of the first Test which India lost by five wickets, Krishna took three wickets by conceded 128 runs at at an economy of 6.40.

He gave away 92 runs in the second innings for his two wickets with an economy of 6.13. Amidst the criticism, his dreadful outing in England has prompted Iceland Cricket to join the bandwagon and take a cheeky dig at the Indian pacer on social media.

Known for their humourous and cheeky posts on social media, Iceland Cricket compared Krishna's soaring economy to the rate of high cost of living in their country. “People say it's expensive in Iceland, but have they seen the economy rate of Prasidh Krishna?” wrote Iceland Cricket on X.

India vs England 2nd Test updates Riding on captain Shubman Gill's 269, India posted 587 in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test. In reply, England were all out for 407, despite hundred from Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184 not out), thereby giving India a 180-run lead.

In the second innings, India were 64/1 in 13 overs when the stumps were drawn on Day 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only Indian player dismissed for 28. KL Rahul (28 not out) and Karun Nair (7 not out) will start for India on Day 4. India lead by 244 runs in second innings. India trail the five-match series 0-1 after losing the first Test in Leeds by five wickets.