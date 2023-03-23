Former Pakistani opener Imran Nazir made a shocking revelation about being poisoned at the peak of his career. The explosive batsman who used to be a headache for Indian bowlers disclosed his illness last May, but it is only now that the player came up with the details regarding how he was given a slow poison.

"When I recently got treated, including MRI and all, a statement was issued that I was given poison - Mercury. It is a slow poison; it reaches your joint and damages them. For 8-10 years, all my joints were treated. All my joints had gotten damaged and for this reason, I suffered for almost 6-7 years. But even then, I prayed to God, 'Please don't make me bedridden'. And thankfully, that never happened," Nazir said on the Nadir Ali podcast.

Ali added that he used to doubt people around him but never wished bad for whoever poisoned him.

"I used to walk around and all when people used to ask 'You're looking fine'. I doubted a lot of people but when and what did I eat, I cannot figure out. Because the poison doesn't react instantly. It kills you for years. I still never wished badly for whoever did this. The person saving is better than the one who wants to kill," he said.

The player shared that he spent his entire life savings on treatment which was around PKR 12 to 15 crore and former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi helped him a lot during that tough time.

"I have spent my entire life's savings on my treatment. In the end, there was a final treatment, in which Shahid Afridi helped me a lot. He helped me in my time of need. I had nothing left when I met Shahid bhai. Within a day, my doctor received the money in his account. He said 'No matter how much money is needed, my brother should get well'. He spent around 40-50 lakh. I was happy that he had told his manager 'Don't even ask about him. Keep sending how much money he needs'. The credit even goes to my doctor that he never tried to cheat me. He stuck to the amount that was required," added the former Pakistan opener.

The most recent instance of the Nazir participating in cricket, regardless of the format, occurred during the T10 League in 2018. During this tournament, the Nazir represented the Kerala Knights, and had notable teammates such as Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, and Jonny Bairstow.