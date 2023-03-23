'Prayed God to not make me bedridden,' ex Pakistani cricketer recalls being poisoned2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Imran Nazir shared that former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi helped him a lot during that tough time
Former Pakistani opener Imran Nazir made a shocking revelation about being poisoned at the peak of his career. The explosive batsman who used to be a headache for Indian bowlers disclosed his illness last May, but it is only now that the player came up with the details regarding how he was given a slow poison.
