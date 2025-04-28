Preity Zinta gets candid about meeting Virat Kohli ’18 years ago’, says ‘he was a spirited teenager...’

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta got candid about her first meeting with Virat Kohli after their Indian Premier League (IPL) matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chandigarh. Following the game, Zinta and Kohli met at the ground and congratulated the former Indian skipper before being caught on the camera to have a deep conversation.

The picture quickly went viral on social media where Kohli was seen scrolling on his mobile and showing something to Zinta. However, the truth came out when one of the fans asking what the conversation was all about. "We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them!" Zinta replied on X.

Zinta, who has been through thick and thin for Punjab Kings since 2008 without fail, also recalled her first meeting with the Indian cricketer and how the spirited teenager turned into a dotting father.

“Time does fly… When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire - today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father,” she added.

Kohli takes Orange Cap from Suryakumar As far as the IPL 2025 is concerned, Kohli is leading the race for Orange Cap with 443 runs from 10 matches with six half-centuries. He took the Orange Cap from Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, who had the cap just a few hours ago before RCB's match against Delhi Capitals.

Sweetest, most soft-spoken: Zinta on Shreyas Reflecting on Shreyas Iyer as a human being, Zinta called her captain a down to earth guy and sweet. “Shreyas is a very down to earth guy and an amazing captain. Very tactical and aggressive in his approach as a player, but the sweetest and the most soft-spoken guy.