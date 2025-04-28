Preity Zinta gets candid about meeting Virat Kohli ’18 years ago’, says ‘he was a spirited teenager...’

Preity Zinta and Virat Kohli shared a cordial relationship since the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League in 2008. Zinta is the co-owner of Punjab Kings.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Apr 2025, 08:14 PM IST
Preity Zinta and Virat Kohli in conversation after Punjab Kings’ match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. (X)

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta got candid about her first meeting with Virat Kohli after their Indian Premier League (IPL) matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chandigarh. Following the game, Zinta and Kohli met at the ground and congratulated the former Indian skipper before being caught on the camera to have a deep conversation.

The picture quickly went viral on social media where Kohli was seen scrolling on his mobile and showing something to Zinta. However, the truth came out when one of the fans asking what the conversation was all about. "We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them!" Zinta replied on X.

Zinta, who has been through thick and thin for Punjab Kings since 2008 without fail, also recalled her first meeting with the Indian cricketer and how the spirited teenager turned into a dotting father.

“Time does fly… When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire - today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father,” she added.

Kohli takes Orange Cap from Suryakumar

As far as the IPL 2025 is concerned, Kohli is leading the race for Orange Cap with 443 runs from 10 matches with six half-centuries. He took the Orange Cap from Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, who had the cap just a few hours ago before RCB's match against Delhi Capitals.

Sweetest, most soft-spoken: Zinta on Shreyas

Reflecting on Shreyas Iyer as a human being, Zinta called her captain a down to earth guy and sweet. “Shreyas is a very down to earth guy and an amazing captain. Very tactical and aggressive in his approach as a player, but the sweetest and the most soft-spoken guy.

"We are very happy that he is leading Punjab Kings & happier we could get him in the auction as he was our first & only choice for captaincy, therefore, the whole auction revolved around him for us as a team,” she wrote on X. Notably, Iyer was the Kolkata Knight Riders captain last year and led the Purple and Gold to title.

